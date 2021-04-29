Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

