Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Decreased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. 53,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

