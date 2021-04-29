Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 310,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

