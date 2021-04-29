Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 163,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,844. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.