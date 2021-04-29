Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.