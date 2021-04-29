Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

