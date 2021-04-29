Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

