Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.