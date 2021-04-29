Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 26.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $135,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 240,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.08. 199,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $218.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

