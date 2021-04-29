Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $218.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

