Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

