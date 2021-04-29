Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 225.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

