Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

