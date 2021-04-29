Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.
About Vecima Networks
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.