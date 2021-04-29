Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 5,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,653. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

