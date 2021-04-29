Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3,198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.