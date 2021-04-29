Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

