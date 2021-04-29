Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0367

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $136.92 million and $29.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000515 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00129531 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

