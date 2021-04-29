VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Up 3.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s share price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 85,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 261,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a market cap of $32.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.38% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

