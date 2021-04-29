Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

