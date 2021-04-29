Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

