Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
