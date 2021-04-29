Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

