ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.88.

VIAC stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

