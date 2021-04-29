VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.