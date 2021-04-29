VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDC opened at $64.15 on Thursday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

