Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,165. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

