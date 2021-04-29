Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

