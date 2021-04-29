Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $11.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,329. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

