Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 297.8% in April

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 297.8% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCISY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

