Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIRX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

