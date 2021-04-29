Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 248.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 63,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000.

