Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

V stock opened at $233.45 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

