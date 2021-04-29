Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NYSE V opened at $234.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $236.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

