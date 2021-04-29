Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.37.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The stock has a market cap of $456.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. Visa has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

