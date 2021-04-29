Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:V traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,958,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

