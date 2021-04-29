VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.