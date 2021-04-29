VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.48.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
