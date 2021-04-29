VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 5.4% Higher

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.08. 4,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,057,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 in the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

