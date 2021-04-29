Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

VWAGY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 424,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,276. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

