W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $422.22 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.