Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

HYQ stock opened at €512.50 ($602.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €455.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €496.92. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a fifty-two week high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

