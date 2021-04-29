Warburg Research Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.08 ($22.45).

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €18.83 ($22.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.04. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 12 month high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

