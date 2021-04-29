Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 8,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

