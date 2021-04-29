Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP William K. Sr. Wray Sells 1,200 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 28,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,786. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

