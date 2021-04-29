Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Waste Management by 30.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.