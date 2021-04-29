Wedbush Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.69.

JACK stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

