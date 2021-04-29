Wedbush Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $540.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.35.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

