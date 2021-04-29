Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB: CZFS):
- 4/27/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
- 4/22/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
- 4/20/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
- 4/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
- 4/8/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.
Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
