Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

4/27/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

4/22/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

4/20/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

4/9/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

4/8/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

