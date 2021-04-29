Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

