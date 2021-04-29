West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$5.88 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$97.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$109.25.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.