Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Truist Securities

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

WAL opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

