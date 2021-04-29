Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.22.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

